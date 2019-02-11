Driver has keys stolen after Northampton car accident

A man’s car keys were taken from his vehicle following a collision in Headlands, Northampton.

Between 12.45am and 1.07am on Sunday, February 10, a black Fiat Scudo travelling north on Booth Lane South was involved in an accident with a silver BMW 3 Series, which had pulled out from Birchfield Road East.

But what seemed like an everyday minor traffic collision took an unusual twist.

A police spokeswoman said: “Both drivers got out of their vehicles and spoke briefly, then the BMW driver approached the Fiat before walking away down Birchfield Road East.

“The driver of the Fiat then discovered its key had been taken from the ignition.”

The BMW driver is described as a white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5ft 10in of stocky build. His hair was shorter on the sides and longer on the top, and he wore a black leather jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers