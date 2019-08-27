Driver flees after Corby crash left passenger with serious injuries

A driver fled from the scene of a crash in Corby which left his passenger with serious injuries.

Emergency services raced to the A6003, between the Cottingham Road roundabout and the Danesholme Road junction, after the horror crash at about 8pm on Sunday (August 25).

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Corby Police

A white van and white Ford Ranger 4x4 were involved in a head-on collision and the driver of the van got out and made off.

His passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries including a broken back bone.

A police spokesman said he was taken to University Hospital Coventry but that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this stage.

The road was closed for several hours for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit to examine the scene and vehicles involved.

No arrests have yet been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.