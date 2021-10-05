Driver dies after Kettering crash
Police are appealing for witnesses and information
A man who was injured in a crash in Kettering last month has died in hospital, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Pennine Way on the northern edge of the town after the incident at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 28.
A blue Dacia Sandero was involved in a crash with a black VW Transporter van which was parked.
The Dacia driver was taken to KGH to be treated for his injuries.
Police have since confirmed that he died at the hospital on Saturday, October 2.
A force spokesman said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision, or taken prior to it, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 500 of September 28."