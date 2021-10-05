Driver dies after Kettering crash

Police are investigating

A man who was injured in a crash in Kettering last month has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Pennine Way on the northern edge of the town after the incident at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 28.

A blue Dacia Sandero was involved in a crash with a black VW Transporter van which was parked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dacia driver was taken to KGH to be treated for his injuries.

Police have since confirmed that he died at the hospital on Saturday, October 2.

A force spokesman said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision, or taken prior to it, to get in touch.