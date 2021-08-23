Drink driver charged after leaving late-night trail of destruction on Corby roads
The car smashed into properties along the road, damaged a garden wall and fencing and collided with trees
A man has been charged in connection with an incident of dangerous driving in Corby after a late night drive left a trail of destruction in its wake.
The dangerous driving took place at 3am on Friday (August 20) when the driver crashed into a number of properties, trees and roadside furniture on Rockingham Road.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He crashed into properties in Rockingham Road near to Stanier Road as well as causing substantial damage to a resident’s garden wall and fencing, roadside furniture and trees."
The driver's car took a significant amount of damage but, according to Northamptonshire Police, no one was hurt as a result of the dangerous driving.
Kristoffer Robin Mitchell, 38, of Stephenson Way in Corby, has been charged in connection with driving without due care and attention, drink driving and failing to stop after a road accident.