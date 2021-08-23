Drink driver charged after leaving late-night trail of destruction on Corby roads

A man has been charged in connection with an incident of dangerous driving in Corby after a late night drive left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The dangerous driving took place at 3am on Friday (August 20) when the driver crashed into a number of properties, trees and roadside furniture on Rockingham Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He crashed into properties in Rockingham Road near to Stanier Road as well as causing substantial damage to a resident’s garden wall and fencing, roadside furniture and trees."

The car took a significant amount of damage during the 3am smash up.

The driver's car took a significant amount of damage but, according to Northamptonshire Police, no one was hurt as a result of the dangerous driving.