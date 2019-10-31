Dozens of drivers caught in speed and seatbelt spot checks in Corby

Police caught 46 drivers breaking the law during a spot check in Geddington Road, Steel Road and Cottingham Road yesterday.

Officers from the safer roads team were out at several locations in the town yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 30).

They caught dozens of drivers speeding and not wearing seatbelts in just a few hours.

In Steel Road, 18 vehicles were caught speeding and eight were reported for failing to wear a seatbelt.

A further 19 drivers were reported in Geddington Road, Corby for also failing to wear a seatbelt. Officers said that most of these offenders were goods vehicles.

Then in Cottingham Road, one person was caught doing 47mph in a 30mph limit.

PC Dave Lee of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team, said: “It is always disappointing to catch drivers breaking the law, however our main priority is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by clamping down on the fatal four offences, which are speeding, drink/drug driving, seatbelt and mobile phone use.

“Working with our partners on such operations enables us to take a strong and robust approach to identify road traffic offences.”