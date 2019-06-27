Do you recognise these items stolen from Wollaston?

Police are trying to trace the owners of a number of electronic items they believe may be stolen.

The items were recovered following inquiries into recent thefts from cars in and around Wollaston.

The items include a Surface Pro with keypad case, an iPad with a red case, an iPhone with a grey marble case, a white Pixi Alcatel One Touch and a blue Amazon Kindle with case.

Anyone who believes any of the items may be theirs is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000301565.