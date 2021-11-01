Disqualified Northampton driver spared jail after being caught at wheel FOUR TIMES since March

A Northampton van driver who ignored a ban and carried on driving has escaped jail after being caught behind the wheel FOUR TIMES in seven months.

Alexandru Cujba, aged 28, was given an 18-week sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to a total of seven driving offences at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.

Court documents showed he was spared being sent to prison because he is the sole support for his wife and child.

Cujba, whose address was given as Kingmaker Way, Northampton, was caught speeding in a Mercedes Sprinter at Byfield on March 5 and also admitted driving the same van on the M6 in Cheshire on June 23.

He was finally arrested after being stopped again in the Sprinter, this time in Wellingborough, on October 20 and appeared in court two days later.

Each time he had no insurance.

Magistrates ordered Cujba to pay a total of £213 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services at a hearing in Northampton.

He is also banned — again — for 26 months until January 2024.

According to previous court records, Cujba was disqualified for 12 months in January this year and ordered to pay more than £1,300 in fines and costs after failing to disclose information relating to identifying a driver suspected of having committed an offence to police on two occasions.