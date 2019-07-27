Dispersal order in place to tackle Corby and Kettering troublemakers

Anti-social yobs will be removed from Corby and Kettering this weekend.

Police have granted a dispersal order allowing them to force anyone causing trouble to leave the towns and not return for 48 hours.

Police can remove any troublemakers.

Returning within that time is a criminal offence.

The order was granted last night and runs until 7am on Sunday (July 28). A similar order has also been made in Northampton.

Orders were made in Corby earlier this year after large groups of youngsters hanging around the George Street and Corporation Street areas of the town caused issues.

Detective Inspector Steve Watkins said: "Officers have the power to require persons to leave if acting in an anti-social or aggressive way."