Detectives' plea to identify pair spotted on CCTV after incident at Northampton pub

Detectives in Northampton want to identify a man and a woman they believe may have information about an incident at a Wellingborough Road pub.

The pair were spotted on CCTV cameras at The Spread Eagle and officers are asking them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.

Northamptonshire Police revealed that two people were asked to leave the pub between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on June 25 after abusing staff.

A spokesman added: “As they were escorted from the premises, a woman pushed a security officer and a man continued to make threats. Shortly after being escorted out of the pub, the pair returned and attempted to re-gain entry.”

Detectives are treating the incident as potential public order or assault.