Detectives plea to identify four men caught on camera following fight at Northampton McDonald's

Detectives investigating a fight at a Northampton McDonald's have released images of four people they want to identify.

Officers say the violence broke out among a gang at the Weston Favell restaurant between 8.40pm and 9.20pm on Monday (March 28).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We believe these four people could help with our enquiries.

Detectives have issued images taken from a security camera of four young men they want to identify following a fight at a Northampton McDonald's on Monday