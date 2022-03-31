Detectives plea to identify four men caught on camera following fight at Northampton McDonald's
Police say fight started at Weston Favell restaurant around 9pm on Monday
By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:28 pm
Detectives investigating a fight at a Northampton McDonald's have released images of four people they want to identify.
Officers say the violence broke out among a gang at the Weston Favell restaurant between 8.40pm and 9.20pm on Monday (March 28).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We believe these four people could help with our enquiries.
"We’re asking that they or anyone who recognises them, or any witnesses to call 101 using incident number 22000177484.”