Detectives investigating an assault on a 12-year-old girl in Northampton have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers say an unknown male grabbed the girl's arm and pushed her against a wall at McDonald's in Weston Favell between 4pm and 4.55pm on November 27.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 12): "Officers who are investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.