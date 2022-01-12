Detectives plea for clues in connection with assault on 12-year-old girl at Northampton McDonald's
Police appeal for man in CCTV image to come forward and help investigation
Detectives investigating an assault on a 12-year-old girl in Northampton have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Officers say an unknown male grabbed the girl's arm and pushed her against a wall at McDonald's in Weston Favell between 4pm and 4.55pm on November 27.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 12): "Officers who are investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number Incident 21000693189 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.