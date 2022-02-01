Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured during an attack in Northampton town centre.

A Northamptonshire Police statement released on Tuesday (February 1) said the victim was attacked outside the Guildhall shortly after leaving the Old Bank pub between midnight and 1am on (January 23) .

A spokesman said: "The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is thankfully making a full recovery.

Police say a man was attacked outside the Guildhall shortly before 1am on January 23