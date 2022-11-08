News you can trust since 1897
Detectives investigating theft, malicious communications and criminal damage hunting man with connections to Northampton

Police plea for information about 28-year-old’s location

By Kevin Nicholls
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 11:47am

Detectives appealing for information about the location of Coby Nathan Steele, who has links to the Northampton area.

Officers say they want to speak to the 28-year-old in connection with an investigation into allegations of theft, possession of a bladed article, malicious communications and criminal damage following an incident in May this year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Steele or has information about his whereabouts can call on 101 using incident number 22000305893.”

