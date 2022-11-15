Detectives investigating Northampton town centre assault update plea to trace potential witness
Work continues to find person who attacked man in 20s outside Post Office
Detectives have updated an appeal for information following an assault in Northampton town centre after photographs of two people they wanted to trace as potential witnesses led to a woman being identified.
Officers are still keen to speak to a man they believe could help investigations into the attack on a man in his 20s outside the St Giles Street Post Office on June 24. Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000363418.