Detectives hunt mystery woman and good Samaritan who drove her to safety following Northampton assault
Investigation launched after calls from concerned public who saw victim chased, then flag down passing car in Far Cotton
Detectives are desperate to trace the victim of an assault in Northampton on Monday night (January 10) — and a good Samaritan who drove her to safety.
Northamptonshire Police say they received reports of an incident in Towcester Road, Far Cotton, between 8.50pm and 9.10pm when a man was seen chasing a woman, who he then pulled to the ground and assaulted.
A spokesman said: "The woman managed to escape and flag down a passing motorist, who helped drive her to a place of safety.
"Concerned members of the public reported the incident, however the woman has not contacted the force directly and officers are asking her to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
The victim or anyone with information which could help the police investigation can call 101 using incident number 22000018915 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.