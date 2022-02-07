Detectives hunt masked shopper caught on camera following knife attack on Corby supermarket staff
Victim cut with a knife and security guard threatened after challenging suspected shoplifter
Detectives have released two CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a knife attack at Corby's Morrisons supermarket on Wednesday (February 2).
Staff in the Oakley Road store challenged a suspected shoplifter who then cut one worker with a blade and threatened a security guard before fleeing at around 3pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers believe the man in these images could help with their investigation. Anyone who recognises him should contact us 101 using incident number: 22000065688."
The Northants Telegraph understood the injured shop worker — a man in his 20s — received stitches to a non-serious wound.