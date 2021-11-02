Detectives' baseball cap clue after attempted robbery at Northampton Domino's pizza takeaway
Officers want to speak to this man in a 2006 World Cup hat caught on camera at 1.45am
Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at a Northampton takeaway last month want to identify this football fan in a distinctive baseball cap.
Officers believe the man caught on CCTV camera is wearing a black cap with the Germany 2006 FIFA World Cup logo.
The snap was taken in Domino's pizza takeaway in the early hours of October 10, when two men left empty-handed after threatening staff and demanding they open a cash safe.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The two men entered the shop in Horseshoe Street at 1.45am on the Sunday morning and made threats towards staff including demanding the location of the cash safe.
"They left empty-handed and nobody was hurt during the incident — but we would like to speak to the man shown in the image wearing the distinctive baseball cap as we believe he may have information which could help our investigations.
"We are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000588650."