Detectives' baseball cap clue after attempted robbery at Northampton Domino's pizza takeaway

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at a Northampton takeaway last month want to identify this football fan in a distinctive baseball cap.

Officers believe the man caught on CCTV camera is wearing a black cap with the Germany 2006 FIFA World Cup logo.

The snap was taken in Domino's pizza takeaway in the early hours of October 10, when two men left empty-handed after threatening staff and demanding they open a cash safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives believe the man in the hat may be able to help investigations into last month's attempted robbery at Domino's Pizza.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The two men entered the shop in Horseshoe Street at 1.45am on the Sunday morning and made threats towards staff including demanding the location of the cash safe.

"They left empty-handed and nobody was hurt during the incident — but we would like to speak to the man shown in the image wearing the distinctive baseball cap as we believe he may have information which could help our investigations.