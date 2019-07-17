Detective to spend 24 hours in Kettering police cell

Locked in a police cell with no phone, no mattress and only a microwave meal for company - it's a scenario none of us want to be in.

But Detective Sergeant Keith Morson is choosing to do just that in Kettering next month.

Keith is raising money for Anthony Nolan.

The Thrapston police officer is spending a day behind bars in a live custody suite to raise funds for Anthony Nolan.

Last year he was diagnosed with leukaemia and, after chemotherapy, is expecting to be told he is in remission next month.

He will be running the London Marathon next year and needs to raise more than £2,000 to secure his place.

Keith, 48, said: "I thought it would be a good opportunity to reverse the roles.

Keith with Sgt Michael Jones.

"I'm usually on the other side of the cell door but this time it will be me on the receiving end.

"There's usually a few kicking off but I've promised I'll be no trouble!"

Keith, who has raised £8,000 for charity throughout his illness, is now back at work part-time.

On August 7 he will be at the Weekley Woods Justice Centre for a different reason.

Keith is expecting to be told he is in remission next month.

He will spend 24 hours - the same time police can hold someone - in a cell alongside 'involuntary' guests.

Everything will be taken from him and he will be issued with prison clothing.

Keith, a keen footballer, said: "I won't be getting any favours.

"I'll have to drink the horrible tea and eat the microwave box food, which you definitely wouldn't pay for."

Since he was diagnosed with the illness Keith has been determined not to feel sorry for himself, but to try and help improve the chances of survival of people with all types of blood cancer.

By taking part in a number of fundraisers he wants to help Anthony Nolan, who help people needing a stem cell transplant, continue the "fantastic" work that they do.

This is the first fundraiser and Keith said he is strangely looking forward to it.

He said: "It will be very strange having the door shut on me.

"I'm quite looking forward to it. Hopefully there won't be an interview at the end!"

To donate to Keith click here.