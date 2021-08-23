Daventry man charged after 'Rambo-style' 15 inch knife seized by police in Northampton

A Daventry man has been charged in connection with possessing a knife in Northampton over the weekend.

Two men were arrested on Saturday (August 21) at around 2.45pm in Walter Tull Way after police received reports that two men may be in possession of a knife.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A Rambo-style knife was found and two men were arrested."

The knife was seized in Walter Tull Way in Northampton.

Ryan Clarke, 21, of Middlemore in Daventry was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. A 19-year-old man was released with no further action.

Superintendent Chris Hillery, tweeting about the incident, said: "Got out and about and backed colleagues up across the force. Arrested two for possession of an offensive weapon, which from end to end was 15 inches and served no purpose at all. When will people get the message?!?"

That same day the arrests were made, people took to the streets in Wellingborough to march against knife crime.

It was organised by Facebook group 'Off the Streets - NN8 community against knife crime', which was launched in response to the death of a teenage boy, Dylan Holliday, who was fatally stabbed in a town park. The group has since accrued nearly 3,000 supporters.

Response and Local Policing Chief Inspector for the Northamptonshire North area, Gan Thayanithy, reminded residents over the weekend what they should do if they want to hand in a knife.

He said: "It's really encouraging to see members of the community are doing all they can to get knives off our streets, however, we would urge people to dispose such items safely and securely by handing them directly to the police.