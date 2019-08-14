Dangerous Higham Ferrers driver caused horror crash

A man caused serious injuries to two people after driving dangerously on the A6 at Higham Ferrers.

Bruce Barnes, 61, was given a suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court last week after the horror crash.

At about 8pm on December 1 last year Barnes, of Milton Street in Higham Ferrers, was driving a Mercedes B200 Sport on the bypass when he crashed into a Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction.

Barnes, his passenger and the Ford Fiesta driver were all taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Barnes was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and admitted his guilt last month.

He was jailed for 16 months for each count, to run concurrently, but suspended for two years.

The judge banned him from driving for five years and he will have to take an extended re-test.

He will also be the subject of a 12-month electric monitoring curfew, be made to take 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £140.