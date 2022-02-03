'Dangerous' gang targeting caravan and trailer thefts in Northamptonshire should not be approached, warn police
Thieves have rammed vehicles, failed to stop and driven at scary speeds on dark country lanes
Detectives are warning that a gang of thieves targeting caravans and trailers in rural areas of Northamptonshire are 'dangerous individuals' who should not be challenged.
Crooks have rammed police vehicles, failed to stop and driven at frightening speeds through the countryside to avoid capture.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Dave Wakeman warned: “Our experience with this group is that they are dangerous individuals.
"They have rammed police vehicles, failed to stop and driven at excessive speeds in order to get away from us, so our advice is not to approach them if you see them committing a crime, but to contact us straightaway on 999 instead."
Police believe the group is behind spate of thefts of caravans and trailers in the county plus the Thames Valley and Warwickshire areas — usually involving them arriving in multiple vehicles overnight, between 5pm and 4am.
Insp Wakeman added: “We have been working with our colleagues in CID and with Thames Valley Police and Warwickshire Police to investigate this crime series using a number of tactics, and those investigations continue at pace.
“However we now want to appeal to the public to please be extra vigilant if you own any of these items and to take as many crime prevention measures as possible to keep your possessions safe.
“I would also ask that anyone who sees any vehicles acting suspiciously in rural areas to please give us a call and report it.
"We would rather attend a well-meaning concern that turns out to be nothing than not hear about it at all."