Detectives are warning that a gang of thieves targeting caravans and trailers in rural areas of Northamptonshire are 'dangerous individuals' who should not be challenged.

Crooks have rammed police vehicles, failed to stop and driven at frightening speeds through the countryside to avoid capture.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Dave Wakeman warned: “Our experience with this group is that they are dangerous individuals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting a gang believed to be behind a spate of caravan and trailer thefts

"They have rammed police vehicles, failed to stop and driven at excessive speeds in order to get away from us, so our advice is not to approach them if you see them committing a crime, but to contact us straightaway on 999 instead."

Police believe the group is behind spate of thefts of caravans and trailers in the county plus the Thames Valley and Warwickshire areas — usually involving them arriving in multiple vehicles overnight, between 5pm and 4am.

Insp Wakeman added: “We have been working with our colleagues in CID and with Thames Valley Police and Warwickshire Police to investigate this crime series using a number of tactics, and those investigations continue at pace.

“However we now want to appeal to the public to please be extra vigilant if you own any of these items and to take as many crime prevention measures as possible to keep your possessions safe.

“I would also ask that anyone who sees any vehicles acting suspiciously in rural areas to please give us a call and report it.