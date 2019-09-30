Dangerous Corby driver admits his crimes

A dangerous driver who led police on a 20-minute chase through Corby could be jailed this week.

Lewis Thomas Jones, 20, was arrested after the pursuit on September 17.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Rockingham Road at about 11am when he failed to stop for police and drove towards the Beanfield area.

He was chased through Gainsborough Road, York Road, Greenhill Rise and surrounding streets for about 20 minutes before the car eventually stopped and the driver de-camped in Sedbergh Road.

A police helicopter followed Jones from above and tracked him to a garden in Markham Walk just up the road where police arrested him.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court Jones, of no fixed address, admitted failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, using a vehicle which was unlicensed and failing to stop after an accident after he hit a trailer.

A charge of using his phone whilst driving was dropped.

Jones was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on Wednesday (October 2).