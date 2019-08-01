Danger over in Higham as bomb disposal unit leaves scene

Army bomb disposal experts have declared a grenade found in Higham as ‘not live’.

An ornament dumped by some bins caused a full-scale emergency incident in Higham Ferrers this lunchtime.

Emergency services at the scene in Higham

The alarm was raised this lunchtime after an item described as a ‘hand grenade’ was discovered near some bins in Walnut Tree Court.

The flats were evacuated and members of the public stopped from entering a 50m cordon.

Emergency Service personnel arrived at the scene and shut off surrounding roads.

An explosive ordnance disposal team assessed the item and found it to not be a danger.

The cordon at the rear of Walnut Tree Court

The road has now reopened.