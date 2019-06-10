Cyclist hit by car being chased by police in Isham dies

A cyclist knocked from his bike by a car being chased by police in Isham has died.

Arthur Bourlet was left with serious injuries after being hit at about 9am on April 11 in Station Road, Burton Latimer.

Gary Lynch, of no fixed abode, was originally charged with several offences in connection with the incident including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Since he faced magistrates Mr Bourlet died from his injuries.

Today (Monday) Lynch, 55, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court via videolink for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But he refused to leave his cell to enter pleas to causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lynch was remanded into custody ahead of a trial which is estimated to take five days in October.

Because the vehicle involved in the collision was being pursued by police, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).