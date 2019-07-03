Cute alert! Ten-week-old Spaniel puppies Baxter and Spyro sign up with Northants Police Dog Section

Northants Police Dog Section has two new recruits...and they have already charmed their colleagues at Northamptonshire Police.

Tweeting from their account, @NorthantsDogs, they said: "We are very happy to introduce our two new spaniel puppies Baxter and Spyro. They are ten weeks old and will be trained to locate drugs, cash and firearms when they are old enough.

Chief constable Nick Adderley with one of the new recruits 'Image: Northamptonshire Police Dog Section

"In the meantime, they are getting to know everyone in the force! #cutealert"

The photographs also got a great reaction from social media users.

Kate Spelling said: "Oh my word you’re not joking. They are beyond cute !"

And Angie Morland added: "You have to stop these cuteness photos, I’m seriously thinking of becoming a baddie to meet one of these bundles of pure gorgeousness!"