Rush hour commuters faced congestion after a crash near Rothwell this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to the A14 westbound between Junctions 3 and 2 at about 8am after a crash between a black Mercedes and black Audi.

Nobody was injured.

Traffic alerts showed slow traffic all the way back to Junction 8 at Kettering with the four-mile journey taking upwards of 20 minutes.

A police spokesman said nobody was injured in the crash. Traffic has since cleared.