A Corby woman is wanted by police after failing to appear at court.

Margaret Walker, 33, was due to be sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday (August 8) over thefts in Corby and Stamford.

Margaret Walker.

She failed to turn up and magistrates issued four separate no bail warrants for her arrest.

Anyone who sees Walker, of Deben Road, should contact police on 101.