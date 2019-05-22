Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering teenagers charged over Northampton stabbing

Six people aged between 14 and 23, including two boys from Wellingborough and Corby and a Kettering man, have been charged in relation to a stabbing in Northampton.

The incident happened just after midnight on February 18, 2019, when a 17-year-old boy was attacked in Waingrove by a group of men and suffered multiple stab wounds.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.

A 16-year-old Wellingborough boy and a 16-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named due to their ages, and Oshayne Spencer, 19, of Scott Road, Kettering, have all been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

Kyle Marcano, 23, of Deal Court, Northampton; Dalston Phillips, 18, of Wesleyan Road, Northampton; and a 14-year-old Northampton boy have also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

All six are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20, where the case is expected to be referred to Northampton Crown Court.