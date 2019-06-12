Corby thug attacked doctor and police officer

A thug who attacked a police officer in Corby and a doctor at Kettering General Hospital has been jailed.

William Vint, 41, admitted a string of offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court relating to incidents on April 18.

William Vint.

Vint, of Bamburg Close in Corby, assaulted a police constable in the town and also pleaded guilty to threatening and abusing the officer.

The same day he assaulted a doctor at KGH and used threatening behaviour at the custody centre in Kettering.

When he appeared at court to face magistrates he shouted and used abusive language and was found guilty of contempt of court.

After being found guilty he came back to court and apologised but his behaviour still landed him with a spell behind bars.

Magistrates jailed Vint for a total of 24 weeks for the incidents.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the police constable and the doctor he attacked.

A charge of being drunk and disorderly in Wansford Place was withdrawn.