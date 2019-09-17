Corby thief jailed for supermarket attack

A meat thief who assaulted two men at a Corby supermarket has been jailed.

Vincent Israel - who is currently serving a 44-month sentence for a terrifying robbery - has been given extra time behind bars after the incident at Morrisons in Oakley Road on April 29.

Israel, 30, admitted stealing meat and one count of assault against one of his victims, but denied a second count and an assault on another man.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month Israel, of Dumble Close, was found guilty of both assaults he had denied.

He was jailed for a total of eight weeks to be served consecutively to his robbery sentence.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay compensation of £100 to one of his assault victims, prosecution costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Israel was also re-sentenced for a charge of stealing a pedal cycle worth £400 in Butland Road in 2017, which he had been given a conditional discharge for. A four-week prison sentence was ordered to run concurrently to his other sentences.