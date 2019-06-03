Corby’s most wanted man still at large

A reward for information leading to the arrest of Corby’s most wanted man is still up for grabs.

Shaun Alexander failed to attend Northampton Crown Court over the breach of a suspended sentence.

Northamptonshire Police have issued a repeated appeal for information that could help them find Alexander and confirmed this morning (Monday) that he is still on the run.

The 36-year-old, of Selby Walk, should not be approached.

On Friday Crimestoppers put up a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To qualify for the reward, please pass your information onto Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form here.

The reward is only available to people contacting Crimestoppers directly.