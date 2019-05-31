Corby’s most wanted man: police hunt continues

This is the face of the most wanted man in Corby.

Police have once again issued an urgent appeal for locals to report any sightings of Shaun Alexander, 36, who is on the run after failing to appear at court.

Police have searched Selby Walk for Shaun Alexander

They initially called for help from the people of Corby in an appeal yesterday, but have still not managed to locate him.

Officers in the town have been proactively out looking for Alexander, who should NOT be approached, for several days.

He lives in Selby Walk where police searched earlier this week.

Alexander is wanted on a warrant after he failed to attend Northampton Crown Court over the breach of a suspended sentence.

He should not be approached if seen, with members of the public asked to call 999 immediately if they recognise him.