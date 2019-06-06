Corby’s most wanted man back behind bars

A man who police have been hunting in Corby for more than a week is back behind bars tonight (Thursday, June 6).

Shaun Alexander, 36, had been wanted by police for breaching a suspended sentence.

Shaun Alexander, June 2019. NNL-190606-172439005

Police took the unusual step of naming Alexander and warning members of the public not to approach him but to phone 999.

Armed officers had been seen around his home in Selby Walk last week and searching woodland for him at the weekend.

But today Alexander appeared before Northampton Crown Court charged with breaching conditions imposed at a previous court hearing on June 19 2018.

At that hearing, Alexander had been given a suspended jail sentence for carrying a knife. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to attend regular drug counselling sessions.

But just two weeks later, and after completing only the seven-hour induction, he failed to show up for a planned shift of unpaid work.

He also missed his S2S drug counselling appointment in the same week.

That was the last contact that the probation service had with him.

Last week, police issued a warrant for Alexander’s arrest and appealed for help from the public to find him. A £1,000 Crimestoppers reward was offered for information.

He was arrested, and was last night charged before being brought to court before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane this morning.

Mitigating barrister, Liam Muir said that Alexander had spent four months on remand before appearing before the court last July. He added: “He was released from custody without his medication.

“(Circumstances) outside of his control have had an impact on his actions.

“He hasn’t acted in the manner in which he should have.”

The court was also told that Alexander lost a child in February.

Re-imposing the original sentence of 13-months, Judge Crane said that he would have to serve at least half of the term before being considered for release. As he has already served four months on remand, Alexander could be back in the community by early August.