Corby robbery e-fit released by detectives

A robber got out of a car on Corby’s Danesholme Estate before stealing a passing woman’s handbag.

Officers investigating the robbery in Viking Way, Corby, have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to and are hoping the public will be able to help identify him.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, May 28, at about 12.15am. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Viking Way when a man got out of a silver car, threatened her and stole her handbag.

The man got back into the vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes, and drove away.

Anyone who recognises the man depicted in the e-fit, or who witnessed or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000271713