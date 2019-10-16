Corby residents and businesses asked to check CCTV amid suspected crime wave

Residents and businesses have been urged to check their CCTV after reports of a number of attempted thefts and break-ins.

Corby's Neighbourhood Policing Team has asked people to review their footage for anyone acting suspiciously around the area they live or work.

It comes days after a council meeting heard a third of Corby Council's CCTV network was not working after a maintenance contract lapsed.

The police team said they were aware of a posts on social media warning people to be vigilant after a number of attempted break-ins and thefts, but the majority of these have not been reported to the force.

PC Mark Walker said: “There has been a number of posts circulating on Facebook from local people reporting that someone has tried their doors or attempted to break in to their vehicles.

“These incidents are clearly affecting the local community. However, unless people report all such incidents to us, so we don’t have a true picture of the extent of the problem."

He added: "We would also urge local residents and businesses, who may have CCTV stills of possible offenders, to email them to us along with the date, time and location of the incident."

Last week we reported that 47 out of 127 CCTV cameras operated by Corby Council are not currently working.

One councillor said a stabbing on the Kingswood estate was not recorded because a camera was not working.

PC Walker said: “We have launched a local policing operation to tackle the ongoing issues and we would therefore encourage anyone who has been targeted to report it to us, either by calling 101 or submitting a report online."

Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional high-visibility patrols across the town.

There will also be a number of community events for residents to attend to raise any policing concerns they might have. The events will also offer advice on crime prevention.

Anyone with any information, CCTV stills or with any questions can contact PC Mark Walker on an email address found here.