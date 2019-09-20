Corby police response base opens

Police response officers will be spending more time in and around Corby after a new base opened today (Friday).

The former police station in Elizabeth Street, which was deemed not fit for purpose, closed in December 2017 after its fate was sealed three years earlier by former crime commissioner Adam Simmonds.

Response officers moved out of town to the Northern Accommodation Building (NAB) in Kettering and neighbourhood teams moved to Deene House but both have now moved to the fourth floor of the Corby Cube.

The move will be an interim one while work takes place to create a new joint police and fire hub on the site of the town’s existing fire station in Phoenix Parkway.

Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Better connecting our police officers with our communities was a commitment I made when I was appointed as the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police and so I’m really pleased to get a response base back in Corby.

“I know how much this means to the people in Corby who, alongside the local reporters at the Northants Telegraph, have campaigned hard for a more visible presence in the town.

“Problem-solving and visibility at a local level is really important to me because this is how we can most effectively gather the invaluable community intelligence that helps us fight crime and protect people.

“I hope this move not only helps to improve public confidence and reassurance within the town but also demonstrates that we are a police force that listens to our communities’ concerns.

“I’m grateful to the police, fire and crime commissioner for his support and shared vision to deliver the best police service we can. “

Corby Cube already houses the police enquiry desk on the first floor of the council building, which is open for the public to visit and get advice, report incidents and traffic collisions or enquire about property amongst other things.

Police say bringing the resources together under one roof in a central location will help to increase the responsiveness and visibility of the force in Corby and the surrounding villages and is a response to changing circumstances and crime patterns in the county.

This local focus will be further enhanced next month, when Northamptonshire Police moves to a new structure and the creation of two territorial policing areas: Northamptonshire North covering Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough and Northamptonshire West, covering Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold, said: “The chief constable’s new policing model will mean that Northamptonshire Police will provide a truly local response to local problems and is visible and accessible in the community it serves. That can only be a very good move and one that has my wholehearted support.

“We plan to create a joint police and fire hub on the site of the fire station as soon as we can, to provide a true response and neighbourhood base that supports the delivery of high-quality services to the people of Corby. Co-locating police and fire will make it efficient and affordable which is very important and allow us to focus resources on the officers and staff who keep us safe, rather than the buildings they occupy.”