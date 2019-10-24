Corby pervert jailed and banned from approaching women

A Corby sex pest who committed four offences in a week has been put behind bars.

Magistrates deemed Richard Hall-Trafford such a danger they banned him from approaching, touching or attempted to engage with any woman he doesn't know in the street.

Hall-Trafford, 23, admitted flashing at a jogger in Butland Road at about 10.30am on September 21.

That day he also sexually assaulted a woman before committing another sexual assault on September 26.

He admitted the offences on September 27 at Northampton Magistrates' Court and was bailed ahead of sentencing.

But a day later, on September 28, he was caught performing a sex act in public in Oakley Road.

Hall-Trafford, of Dumble Close, was arrested and remanded in custody after breaching his bail conditions.

Last week at Northampton Magistrates' Court he was jailed for 34 weeks and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victims of his offending on September 21.

Magistrates also made him the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order prohibiting him from approaching, touching or attempting to engage with any woman previously unknown to him in the street unless it is unavoidable.

We asked Northamptonshire Police to provide his custody image but the request was declined as it didn't meet their 52-week prison sentence threshold.