Corby people asked for 'key information' to help police tackle town's off-road motorbike menace

Police have pledged to target nuisance motorcyclists plaguing Corby's estates - but say that information from local people will be vital to their success.

One of the town's most senior police officers, Scott Little, says that motorcycle nuisance is among the top complaints from people in Corby.

A nuisance motorcyclist rides on the grass outside KFC in Corby earlier this year

His officers have been carrying out a series of operations to tackle the problem including raiding void garages and taking their own off-road motorcycles on patrol.

Speaking at Wednesday evening's crime and disorder committee meeting at Corby Council, Inspector Little said that he believed the nuisance bikes may be related to drug dealing.

Committee member Councillor Isabel McNab said: "Figures are showing that anti-social behaviour is decreasing but my residents tell me it's increasing.

"They're telling me about bikes going down the road at 2am."

An off-road rider among crowds of people waiting to watch Corby Carnival

Inspector Little said: "When someone says there's a motorbike at 2am, who have they talked to about that? Because they put it on Facebook or on Corby Chats Back, people think that's it.

"We do not police Corby Chats Back. I need people to pick up the phone.

"If no-one tells us about it I can't do anything about it.

"I'm looking for that key bit of information - this motorcycle comes down this road at this time and this is what they're wearing. They key bit of information is where they're being stored and who's riding them. We need to find out the places these motorcycles are coming from.

Anyone experiencing motorcycle nuisance in Corby should phone 999 if it is happening at that moment, or 101 if it isn't urgent.