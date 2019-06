A man has been convicted of raping a woman in Corby in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Obi Forgive, aged 28, of Methuen Road, Belvedere, London, attacked his victim in Chapel Lane on January 1.

He was found guilty after a trial at Northampton Crown Court which concluded today, Wednesday, June 26.

Forgive was remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing on July 19.