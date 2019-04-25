Corby newsagent targeted by hammer robbers for second time in three months

A man armed with a hammer forced staff at a Corby newsagents to hand over takings for the second time this year.

The robbery happened at McColls convenience store in Danesholme, Corby, on Easter Monday (April 22).

A similar robbery happened in the same shop at the end of January.

The latest incident happened at about 5.20pm, when a man entered the store armed with a hammer and demanded that a member of staff open the till. Fearing for their safety, the staff member opened the till and the offender stole a quantity of cash before making off.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 5in to 5ft 6in, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark top with white writing on it, gloves and a light coloured scarf around his face. He was carrying a hammer which he left in the store following the robbery.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspect enter or leave the store, to get in touch with police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A similar incident in January saw staff threatened with a claw hammer. They again had to hand over takings and cigarettes before the robbers left.