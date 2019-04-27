Corby motorist claims he can ‘see fine’ out of THIS windscreen after police stop him TWICE

A man told police that he could ‘see fine’ out of a smashed window when he was stopped by officers on Friday (April 26).

PC Thompson pulled over the driver after spotting the damage to his vehicle during a routine patrol in Lyveden Way, on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby.

The man is facing prosecution for traffic offences

After stopping him, PC Thompson discovered that the driver of the blue Ford Fiesta had been told the previous day by another police officer not to drive the car until it was repaired. But the man didn’t heed the warning and continued to drive the damaged Fiesta around Corby.

Speaking on social media, PC Thompson said “Male replies ‘I can see fine’.”

The man has been referred to the courts on suspicion of traffic offences.