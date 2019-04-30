Corby man who stole more than £50,000 avoids jail

A Corby man has been ordered to pay back thousands he stole from his victims.

John O’Brien, of Robin Road, admitted three counts of theft after originally denying them in June 2017.

The total amount he stole was £57,050 but his sentence was deferred in November last year on the condition that he repay his victims.

Yesterday (Monday) Northampton Crown Court heard there was still £34,150 left unpaid after O’Brien, who had already paid back some of the money, made no further repayments.

The court heard O’Brien, 57, had an arrangement with his in-laws to provide a lump sum to pay off the debt.

But that did not materialise after ‘family ructions’.

Details of O’Brien’s offending were not read in open court as the case had been opened at the last hearing, although prosecutor Dharmendra Toor said there was an ‘element of targeting’ after he struck a friendship with one of his victims after they lost a family member in a road crash.

Mitigating, Lawrence Henderson told His Honour Judge Mayo that O’Brien had recently been offered work as a delivery driver and would soon be able to pay his victims back.

He said: “It’s hugely frustrating in many senses.

“It’s far better that Mr O’Brien repays his victims and carries on working [than go to prison].”

Charges brought by the prosecution said the Corby man had stolen £47,900 from one victim, £6,650 from another and £2,500 from another.

All of the offences took place in Leicestershire between March 2016 and December 2016.

O’Brien had been facing jail but Judge Mayo spared him immediate custody.

O’Brien was jailed for 22 months suspended for two years and made the subject of a two-year community order.

He told he must repay £27,000 - at a rate of £750 a month for three years - as compensation.

Judge Mayo warned him that if he committed another crime within the next two years that he would serve any sentence consecutively to the 22 months for theft.