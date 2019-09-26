Corby man who bit police officer's ankle was stressed about payday loan

A man who drove away from police officers before abusing and assaulting two of them has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Brandon Kearney spewed a stream of abuse relating to one of the officer's nationalities and refused to co-operate with police before kicking and biting them after his arrest on September 8.

The 22-year-old was seen driving suspiciously in Kettering by police officers who indicated for him to stop.

After driving off, he slowed down for them to catch up with him, only to drive off again.

When they eventually caught him they discovered he smelt of alcohol and he was arrested and taken to the custody suite in Kettering where he became resistant and started to shout abuse at them.

While standing at the custody desk, he kicked backwards and hit one the police officers in the legs, saying "That was a nice little kick wasn't it?"

Kearney failed to provide a sample of breath, instead choosing to shout abuse about one of the officer's mothers. He then bit another officer on the ankle.

He was charged with two assaults on police officers, failing to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop when ordered to do so by a police officer.

The court heard how Kearney was in breach of a community order imposed by during a previous sentencing in July.

Mitigating, Waqhar Ali said that Kearney had admitted his behaviour was 'unpleasant and unacceptable," adding "He is remorseful and accepts the crown's case in its entirety.

"He wishes this incident hadn't occurred.

"On that day he'd received a letter from a payday loan company asking him to repay a significant loan repayment which he couldn't repay so was causing him some stress.

"That didn't bode well for him. He'd had a bad day, gone to a local pub and had some beer."

District Judge Tim Bader sentenced Kearney to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, for each of the assaults and four weeks for failing to provide a sample of breath. He was also ordered to pay £15 to one of the officers and £100 to the other officer who he assaulted, as well as £85 in costs and a £122 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.