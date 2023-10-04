Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an allegation of stalking have appealed for help to track down a man who has links to Corby.

Jamie Cullen, 32, is wanted in connection with an incident which is alleged to have taken place in the town this year.

Officers have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

Jamie Cullen is wanted

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Cullen or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on crimestoppers-uk.org.