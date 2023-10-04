Corby man wanted by police over stalking allegation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police investigating an allegation of stalking have appealed for help to track down a man who has links to Corby.
Jamie Cullen, 32, is wanted in connection with an incident which is alleged to have taken place in the town this year.
Officers have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Cullen or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Please quote incident number 23000524104 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”