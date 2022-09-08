Corby man wanted by police after missing 2020 court date

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Martyn Lee Burns who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 30-year-old of Corby, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020, after being charged with handling stolen goods following an incident in September 2019.

Anyone who sees Burns, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000386231.