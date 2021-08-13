Roberto Barr

A 32-year-old man is wanted by police after failing to appear before the court to face cannabis production charges.

Roberto Alistair Barr of Holdenby Drive, Priors Hall, was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

Barr was due before the courts after being charged with the production of a Class B drug, cannabis resin, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.