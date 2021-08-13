Corby man wanted by police after failing to turn up to court
Police have appealed for help from the public
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:42 am
A 32-year-old man is wanted by police after failing to appear before the court to face cannabis production charges.
Roberto Alistair Barr of Holdenby Drive, Priors Hall, was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 24.
Barr was due before the courts after being charged with the production of a Class B drug, cannabis resin, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Anyone who sees Barr, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.