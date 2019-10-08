Corby man used fake prescription in attempt to get medication

A pharmacy in Corby declined to serve a man who was using a fake prescription in an attempt to gain prescribed medicines.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 10, between 1pm and 1.30pm in a pharmacy in Gainsborough Road.

The man presented staff with the fake prescription and was refused service before he ran off.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555111.

Pharmacies are being warned to be vigilant and aware of anyone behaving suspiciously when requesting prescription medication, and to report this to the police.