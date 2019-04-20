Corby man in custody after Kettering sexual assault

A man is being held by police following a Good Friday sexual assault in a residential street.

At around 3.15pm yesterday (Friday, April 20) a woman walking in Brambleside, close to Carriage Drive, was inappropriately touched by a man who went on to make lewd comments and gestures towards her.

A male passerby is believed to have witnessed the incident. He is thought to be called John and had a child aged around six with him at the time.

Officers would like to speak to this witness, and anyone else who may have seen the assault.

A 28-year-old Corby man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 stating incident 323 of April 19.