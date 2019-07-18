Corby man in court charged with Conservative Club burglaries

A man will this morning make his first appearance before magistrates charged with three counts of burgling Corby Conservative club last year.

Robert Mould, 44, of Westminster Walk, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 18) charged with burgling the club in Cottingham Road, Corby, on September 14 and again on October 19, 2018.

He is also accused burgling a shed at the rear of the club on September 14.

Mould will also face charges of stealing a Yamaha motorcycle on October 19 and of riding it in Medlicott Close on the Saxon Way Industrial Estate without insurance.

The town was hit by an unprecedented string of pub and club burglaries during the latter months of 2018 with despairing pub bosses begging police officers to catch the perpetrators.

Stephen Hill, 32, was convicted of one of those smash and grab burglaries when he appeared at crown court last month. He was jailed for 32 months.