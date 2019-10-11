Corby man fined after rubbish dumped

A man from Corby must pay more than £1,000 after failing to pay a penalty for fly-tipping because he failed to make sure his waste collectors had a valid licence.

Vitalijis Grigorjevs, 31, of Occupation Road, was ordered to pay £1,406 by Leicester Magistrates Court after rubbish found illegally dumped in Welham Lane, Great Bowden, was traced back to him after an investigation by Harborough District Council.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman from the council said: "This is another success for our Tip Off campaign which is proactively cracking down on fly tipping across the district.

"This case sends out a strong message that we take these offences very seriously and will pursue them through the courts if necessary to achieve a successful outcome.”

Grigorjevs had posted on Facebook in September 2018 asking for someone to remove the rubbish and accepted an offer to dispose of the waste for £80 but he failed to check if they held a valid waste carriers licence.

When the rubbish was linked to Grigorjevs, he was issued a £300 fixed penalty notice, but he failed to pay it.

He told magistrates that he was unable to pay because he was out of work but he had not informed the council of this.

Grigorjevs pleaded guilty on October 9 at Leicester Magistrates' Court for failing to take measures to ensure transfer of his household waste was to an authorised person.

He was given credit for his early guilty plea and his fine was reduced.

Grigorjevs was fined £400 and ordered to pay £966 to cover court costs. He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £40, bringing the total to £1,406.